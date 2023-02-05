Connecting children with nature

Taking out Outstanding Early Childhood Education Centre, not-for-profit Woden Valley Early Learning Centre were recognised for a “strong approach to wellness and wellbeing” at the 2022 Canberra Local Business Awards.

SINCE its opening in 1992, Woden Valley Early Learning Centre has been “going strong”, says director, Paulina Jagus.

The business was “excited” to win Outstanding Early Childhood Education Centre in the 2022 Local Business Awards.

“It was a beautiful night and great to see the team glam it up,” says Paulina.

“We are a not-for-profit organisation, so business recognition is very important to us.”

The business received the Sustainable Business of the Year at last year’s Climate Choices Business Awards.

Paulina says to celebrate the achievement, “we had lunch and morning tea with parents and friends before the holiday break.”

“It was great to receive that recognition of achievement on that family level,” she says.

Paulina says she has been in the industry for 11 years.

“I love to help children succeed and build confidence,” she says.

“I am a creative person so childcare is a perfect outlet for my inner child.”

Paulina highlights the “strong approach to wellness and wellbeing for both staff and pupils.”

“We have a low staff turnover, with some staff in their 25th year,” she says.

“It’s important for children’s wellbeing to feel at home and connect with nature”, with the centre offering chickens, ducks, joeys and sometimes, dogs.

“Our children have access to nature regardless of the weather with our teachers sharing how to look after the environment and animals.”

Woden Valley Early Learning Centre, 1 Dann Close, Garran. Call 6282 6648 or visit wodenvalleychildcare.com.au