Contract signed to build new Molonglo River bridge

THE contract for the design and construction of the new $172.7 million Molonglo River Bridge has been awarded to BMD Construction Pty Ltd.

The project – jointly funded by the Australian government and the ACT government on a 50:50 basis – will see the new bridge span 227.5 metres across the Molonglo River.

The funding is also set to cover 1.7 kilometres of new arterial roads leading to the bridge, and five new intersections to provide access from Whitlam and future northern suburbs.

The upgrades will allow for public transport, with the bridge capable of supporting a future light rail connection, and two new bus stops being built.

Detailed designs are set to begin shortly and are expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Construction will then start on the bridge and roads, which are expected to open to traffic around the end of 2025.