Cops want help with bus prang

A TRANSPORT Canberra bus and a dark-blue Volkswagen Golf collided at the intersection of Drakeford Drive and Hurtle Avenue, Bonython at about 5.45pm on Monday (January 23).
Police are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dash-cam footage of either vehicle before the incident.
Anyone with information should call 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
