News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 27°/29° | Wednesday, January 25, 2023 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Cops want help with bus prang

A TRANSPORT Canberra bus and a dark-blue Volkswagen Golf collided at the intersection of Drakeford Drive and Hurtle Avenue, Bonython at about 5.45pm on Monday (January 23).  

Police are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dash-cam footage of either vehicle before the incident.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website.  

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Two charged with vandalising endangered trees
Police

Two charged with vandalising endangered trees

Police searches in Torrens and Greenway yesterday (January 24) found stolen chainsaws, tools, firearm parts, drugs, ammunition and unlawfully obtained firewood, and brought two men to court for allegedly vandalising endangered trees.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews