Council calls for indigenous art

QUEANBEYAN-Palerang Regional Council is calling for expressions of interest from First Nations artists to create an acknowledgement of country artwork for the new Queanbeyan civic and cultural precinct.

The artwork will be installed in the foyer or forecourt, or both, of the new building in Crawford St, which is expected to be open to the public in the middle of this year.

$195,700 in funding from the NSW Government will also provide for artwork in the walkway connecting the building forecourt and the public domain, as well as screen projections onto the building, and seating.

Artists are required to submit a visual concept, which can be created in any medium, along with a working title for the design, a maximum 250-word detailed concept statement and a maximum 50-word concept summary.

Eligible applicants must be of First Nations descent and over 18-years-old. The council say artists with traditional cultural links and who live within the local or regional area are preferred, to ensure the final artwork maintains a direct connection to country.

Expressions of interest must be submitted by February 27 to procurement@qprc.nsw.gov.au