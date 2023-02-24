News location:

Covid cases rise as mandatory reporting ends

By Tara Cosoleto in Melbourne

NATIONAL COVID-19 cases have risen slightly in the final week before mandatory reporting of positive cases comes to an end in Australia.

The ACT government on Thursday confirmed it would remove its requirement for residents to disclose COVID-19 infection.

From Tuesday, people living in Canberra will no longer have to report their positive test to ACT Health, although they are still strongly encouraged to do so.

The ACT is the final state or territory to remove mandatory reporting.

It comes as the latest federal health department data shows a slight increase in average daily COVID-19 infections.

The national average rose to 2618 daily cases in the week to Friday, up by 1.2 per cent on the previous week.

The largest jump in cases was in Tasmania, where the daily average rose by 34.3 per cent. That was followed by the ACT, where there was a 8.3 per cent jump.

Victoria and Queensland were the only jurisdictions to record a decline in infections, dropping 8.7 per cent and 4.2 per cent respectively.

  • WEEKLY VIRUS FIGURES:
    * Victoria: 3052 cases, 33 deaths
    * NSW: 6545 cases, 47 deaths
    * Queensland: 3950 cases, 26 deaths
    * NT: 106 cases, no deaths
    * WA: 2278 cases, two deaths
    * ACT: 525 cases, no deaths
    * SA: 1777 cases, no deaths
  • *Tasmania: 489 cases, two deaths

  • ACT Health’s weekly COVID-19 update

One Response to Covid cases rise as mandatory reporting ends

Keith Thomas says: February 24, 2023 at 3:47 pm

Given the history of the last three years – including massive reactions to infections (government, workplace, social and personal) – and with infections continuing to rise despite widespread use of vaccines, what is the logic of this?
What was once a cause for lockdowns, mandates and even curfews is now a phenomenon that excites little interest.
How are these two trajectories compatible?

Reply

Leave a Reply

