Covid death toll rises by another five lives

FIVE COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in this week’s ACT Health summary.
Released today (February 3) it lists the victims as a man in his 90s, a man in his 80s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s. Their deaths take the total ACT toll to 157.
There were 420 reported cases in the past week, down from last week’s 582.
There are 11 people in hospital with COVID-19, but none require intensive care or ventilation.
230,607 total cases have been recorded in the ACT since March 2020.
