Covid shock: six more deaths in a week

SIX people have died with COVID-19 according to the latest weekly report from ACT Health.

The latest victims are a man in his 80s, a man in his 70s, two women in their 90s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 40s, with the latest figures reporting 1012 total cases in Canberra this week.

The total number of ACT lives lost since March 2020 now stands at 148.

Of the 1012 total cases this week, 335 were detected via PCR and 677 via RAT.

There are 59 patients with covid in hospital, with none in ICU or requiring ventilation.

The total number of cases recorded in the ACT since March 2020 stands at 229,434.