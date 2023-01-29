News location:

Canberra CityNews

Crash closes all lanes on Pialligo Avenue

Location of this morning’s accident.

ALL lanes on Pialligo Avenue, between Scherger Drive and Oaks Estate Road are closed following a two-vehicle collision this morning (January 30).

Ambulance, fire & rescue and police teams are in attendance. 

Emergency Services says traffic delays are expected for some time and drivers should avoid the area.

More drugs charges for Cook man
Police

More drugs charges for Cook man

A 36-year-old Cook man faces fresh charges of trafficking in a controlled drug other than cannabis and possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of crime after police searched a premises in Fyshwick.

