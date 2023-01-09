News location:

Crash closes William Hovell Drive

THE north and southbound lanes on William Hovell Drive, north of Coppins Crossing Road, are closed and are expected to be for several hours following a car crash this morning (January 10).

Police, ambulance and fire & rescue crews are on the scene and Emergency Services is asking commuters to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

