Crash closes William Hovell Drive

THE north and southbound lanes on William Hovell Drive, north of Coppins Crossing Road, are closed and are expected to be for several hours following a car crash this morning (January 10).
Police, ambulance and fire & rescue crews are on the scene and Emergency Services is asking commuters to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
