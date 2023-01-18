Deanna makes Ezzy work of mortgage awards

DEANNA EZZY, lady boss, director and principal mortgage broker of More Than Mortgages, has again been recognised as the number one female broker in the ACT.

AT the 2022 Specialist Finance Group (SFG) National Awards, the team at More Than Mortgages won “ACT Mortgage Brokerage of the Year 2022” with director Deanna Ezzy taking out “ACT Mortgage Broker of the year 2022” and recognised as ranking fifth nationally within her aggregation group.

She also places number 44 in the prestigious “Mortgage Professionals of Australia Top 100”, which makes her the number three female mortgage broker in Australia for the volume of loans she has written for her clients.

Deanna is the SFG number one female loan writer in the ACT and is on track to settle $1 billion of residential loans in 2023.

She says that while the personal accolades and recognition means so much to her, she is immensely proud of her team’s success.

“I am so grateful for my amazing team. The team award recognises the volume of loans we have been able to achieve, as well as the growth of our team from five to 11 staff in the past couple of years,” she says.

After opening in 2018 with trusted director and client partner Natasha Condi, More Than Mortgages has expanded its team over the years and Deanna says she looks forward to welcoming another broker to the team soon.

She proudly acknowledges the efforts of senior loan processor Selena Yiap, who she calls the “the supernova”, who was a finalist in the 2022 Women in Finance Awards as “Office Administrator of the Year” as well as “Young Leader of the Year”.

“My team is everything. Without them none of this is possible and I am so proud of them,” she says.

“More Than Mortgages is also dedicated to supporting charities, with a portion of our profits allocated to charitable causes.”

Deanna says that when she started her career in mortgage broking 12 years ago she found her natural drive and relationship-building skills were well suited to the job, which she says has changed the trajectory of her life.

“I was able to learn from the best in the business and I found out that I was naturally good at the job,” she says.

“I have always wanted to build something on my own and start from scratch. I also want to be a great boss for my staff and in some ways pay forward the opportunity I had.

“I like the idea of continuing to support my team and help others succeed in the industry, through coaching and mentoring. I am super passionate about the industry.”

Whether it be purchasing an investment property, a first-home buyer or managing a financial separation, Deanna says her clients tell her that they really do understand the “more” that Deanna and her team bring them.

Deanna says that she worked with a client with children who was starting the process of separating from her long-term partner. She helped her navigate the complexities of refinancing her home in her name a few years ago and met her in person recently.

“I didn’t realise the impact the work we did made on her life. She said she couldn’t have gotten through the past three years without our support. It was so lovely,” Deanna says.

“It’s about our service. We genuinely care about the process, we answer questions and go over and above for our clients.

“We aren’t stuffy. We love what we are doing and bring a lot of guidance and support to our clients… we are on their side.”

More Than Mortgages, 4/6 Phipps Close, Deakin. Call 6188 4555 or visit morethanmortgages.com.au