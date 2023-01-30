Disqualified driver charged for the seventh time

A 42-year-old Pearce man is the latest recidivist offender arrested by Operation Toric, charged for a seventh time since 2017 for driving while disqualified.

Yesterday (January 30) at 3.40pm Operation Toric officers followed a silver Peugeot 307 with stolen number plates driving along Ginninderra Drive and on to Hyndes Crescent, Duffy, where the driver evaded them by accelerating heavily and crossing to the wrong side of the road.

At 4pm, the car reported to have been abandoned by four occupants near Dixon Drive, Duffy.

Police found the three passengers nearby and ran after the driver and arrested him. He tested positive for a drug in a roadside drug-screening test.

The man had been disqualified from driving until April 2024, and was on bail for similar disqualified driving offences. This is the seventh time he has been charged with disqualified driving since February 2017.