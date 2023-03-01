Driver ‘sorry’ for speeding at 120km/h near childcare

A 37-year-old man travelling at twice the posted limit near a childcare centre in Belconnen has lost six demerit points, fined $1841 and been issued an infringement.

At 8am on Friday, police were conducting speed checks along Aikman Drive near a childcare facility on Joy Cummings Place, when they saw a grey BMW sedan travelling at 120km/h in the 60km/h zone.

Police say the man, from Denman Prospect, told them he was “sorry” for driving at that speed.

Insp Paul Hutcheson said put simply, speed kills, and apologising for speeding after the fact was just not good enough.

“Everyone thinks they will be fine, until they aren’t. We need all Canberra drivers to be sticking to the speed limit and getting to their destinations safely and legally,” he said.