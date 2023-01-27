News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 22°/27° | Friday, January 27, 2023 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Drunk P-plater caught in unregistered car

 

The Camry running a red light

A 24-year-old suspended P-plater has been caught driving, while drunk, a car with suspended registration on Commonwealth Avenue.

Early this morning (January 27) police stopped the man, in a white Toyota Camry, after it failed to stop at a red light, narrowly missing another vehicle.

The man returned a positive roadside alcohol tests of 0.180, significantly in excess of the provisional limit of zero.

He was issued another immediate suspension notice of his licence for 90 days.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews