Drunk P-plater caught in unregistered car

A 24-year-old suspended P-plater has been caught driving, while drunk, a car with suspended registration on Commonwealth Avenue.
Early this morning (January 27) police stopped the man, in a white Toyota Camry, after it failed to stop at a red light, narrowly missing another vehicle.
The man returned a positive roadside alcohol tests of 0.180, significantly in excess of the provisional limit of zero.
He was issued another immediate suspension notice of his licence for 90 days.
