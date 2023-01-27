Drunk P-plater caught in unregistered car

A 24-year-old suspended P-plater has been caught driving, while drunk, a car with suspended registration on Commonwealth Avenue.

Early this morning (January 27) police stopped the man, in a white Toyota Camry, after it failed to stop at a red light, narrowly missing another vehicle.

The man returned a positive roadside alcohol tests of 0.180, significantly in excess of the provisional limit of zero.

He was issued another immediate suspension notice of his licence for 90 days.