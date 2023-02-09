Enlighten Festival about to fire up

THE Enlighten Festival is back with 17 days of culture and creativity from March 3 to March 19.

This year, along with the projections on the ACT’s national attractions, visitors can expect up to four acts on the Enlighten Festival Hub stage every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night, and up to two acts each weeknight during Illuminations @ Enlighten (March 3-13).

The Hub stage will host interstate and local acts including R&B hitmaker Vetta Borne, First Nations electronic artist Hylander and Canberran’s own Australian-Samoan R&B artist Kirrah Amosa.

Sculptural highlights are set to include a seven-metre high pair of lungs named “Reflecting Hope” by Clint Hurrell, and an inflatable production inspired by the sea named Macrocosm and Ostensorium.

Important dates for Enlighten include:

Canberra Day (March 13) with Canberra trio SAFIA headlining Canberra’s 110th anniversary

Pride Weekend (March 10-12) with a celebration of LGBTIQA+ pride and performances from Canberra’s LGBTIQA+ community including Transista Groove, Nonbinarycode, Lucy Ridge and QWIRE.

FreshOut! (March 11), a one-day family friendly event in Glebe Park, featuring market stalls, food and wines produced in Canberra and performances by children’s group Tip Toe Giants, Canberra’s four-piece punk rock band Glitoris and Ellen Reed

Canberra Balloon Spectacular, March 11-19