Experts ready to help you make best start to 2023

IN welcoming the New Year, “CityNews” speaks to businesses on how best to start 2023.

Challenging courses help shape dancing’s new generation

QL2 DANCE’S innovative, challenging and diverse programs help shape the next generation of dance artists, says artistic director Ruth Osborne.

“We’re a contemporary organisation with an extensive training program tailored for ages five to 26,” she says.

Ruth says she has been involved in professional dance for 50 years.

“I went from performer to choreographer to teacher to director to mentor,” she says.

“For me this isn’t work; it’s a passion and a purpose.

“It’s wonderfully rewarding to contribute to everyone’s dance journey, whether they continue into the profession or use the experience as skills for life and art.

“We grew out of the Australian Choreographic Centre and became QL2 Dance in 2008.

She says the QL2 Youth Dance Ensemble was created in 1999 and has a proud history of being the launching pad for many respected contemporary dance artists.

“Our new Playhouse project is called ‘Communicate’ bringing choreographers from Melbourne, Queensland and Bangkok to delve into communicating,” she says.

“There is an exciting cultural exchange bringing a choreographer and dancers from Thailand to perform with us and then our QL2 dancers performing with them in Thailand.

“We are also hosting the Meet Up Festival in July with youth dance companies from around Australia.”

“QL2 Dance is a unique organisation; its performances are original and professionally presented works with a focus on strong thematic context.”

QL2 Dance, Gorman Arts Centre, 55 Ainslie Avenue, Braddon. Call 6247 3103 or visit ql2.org.au

Helping achieve those fitness goals

IN the first week of February, Arthritis ACT will expand its capacity to Calvary John James Hospital, says CEO Rebecca Davey.

“This is great news for the Canberra community, giving them more options to explore our services.”

“It has been a tough couple of years and to give Canberrans the opportunity to go to the hydrotherapy pool more frequently is great news.”

Arthritis ACT is a trained team of physiotherapists, exercise physiologists, dietitians, nurses, mental health supporters and fitness goal specialists, says Rebecca.

“It’s our goal to help people remain at work, help them to keep doing the things they want to do in their life and keep them connected to the community and the people in their life that are important,” she says.

Rebecca’s team are ready for the new year allowing clients to discuss any fitness resolutions with their fitness goals specialists.

“You don’t have to have arthritis to see us,” she says.

“With a full range of access to physiotherapists and exercise physiologists, we can help treat any type of pain or fatiguing condition.

“All of our programs are back up and running in full swing. We offer tai chi and pilates.”

Arthritis ACT, 170 Haydon Drive, Bruce. Call 1800 011041 or visit arthritisact.org.au

Kirsten walks the Nordic talk

NORDIC Walking is becoming more popular because it is proven to be as effective as jogging, but as gentle as walking, and is the perfect way to get a total body workout, says Capital Nordic Walking founder Kristen Pratt.

The technique, which keeps European cross-country skiers fit during their off season, uses specially designed poles that are planted behind the user to propel them along using the power of the upper body as well as the legs.

“It doubles the number of muscles being used and strengthened compared to walking and running, making it easy to get a high-intensity cardiovascular workout,” says Kristen.

“It strengthens arms, shoulders, back and core, and improves posture, while also massively reducing strain on leg joints.”

Kristen says Nordic Walking is beneficial to those who need low-impact exercise and for those with a competitive spark.

“The great thing about Nordic Walking is you don’t have to go very fast to get a good workout, but competitive Nordic walkers can get up to speeds similar to running,” she says.

“For people who like walking, it can turbo charge your walk and for people who are really fit, like runners and crossfitters, it’s a really good cross-training activity to build muscle while getting a great cardio workout because it is so low impact.”

Capital Nordic Walking, visit capitalnordicwalking.com.au

New year brings discounts at the all-hemp shop

SOUTH Pacific Hemp, Canberra’s first all-hemp shop, has plenty of specials to kick start the new year, says manager Sue Booth.

“We have discounts on hand-dyed, hemp cushions and Black Sheep’s organic hemp balms,” she says.

The store also sells salad dressings and a range of hemp flour, hemp protein and hulled hemp seeds that contain the highest-quality ingredients and are certified organic, vegan-friendly, gluten and GMO free.

“All of our hemp oils, food items, balms and creams are carefully sourced and selected from small businesses and producers in Tasmania, SA, WA and NSW,” she says.

The store has a range of clothing and linen, fabrics and bedding all made to promote wellbeing.

“Our clothing is designed for wearability and versatility, is breathable, natural and easy to care for,” she says.

“It’s time we moved away from hemp’s old reputation – hemp has strength, medicinal and nutritional value, and was first cultivated more than 10,000 years ago.

“Hemp protects your skin by naturally filtering UV light. It also resists bacterial growth and breathes excellently, preventing odours, has four times the strength of cotton and it won’t weaken when washed,” she says.

“Hemp gives years of wear while its breathing ability, antibacterial and antiviral properties help promote good sleep.”

South Pacific Hemp, 84 Wollongong Street, Fyshwick. Call 0431 318898 or visit southpacifichemp.com.au

Achieve health and fitness resolutions

STUDIO Pilates is well equipped to achieve any fitness-oriented, New Year goal, says co-owner Simon Hunter.

He says the exercise program at Studio Pilates is perfect for people with any level of fitness to get a kick start on their New Year’s resolutions.

“The New Year has brought a new interest in health and fitness,” says Simon.

Combining innovative video technology that plays inside the studio and the experience of world-class instructors, he says: “We pride ourselves on being able to tailor the sessions for any individual.

“Our introductory offer is great for those with a renewed commitment to look after themselves. The package includes one orientation session and five 45-minute reformer classes.”

Simon says both he and his wife and co-owner Tammy-Jo Hunter, who he describes as the “driving force behind it all”, are passionate about helping people achieve their goals.

“We have an amazing team here at Studio Pilates”, says Tammy-Jo, “equipped with a mindset of growth”.

At Studio Pilates there is a variety of studio locations, including Braddon, Gungahlin and Manuka.

Whether the New Year brings goals of fitness building, rehabilitation or strengthening, Studio Pilates can work with any fitness level to achieve goals, says Simon.

Studio Pilates. Visit studiopilates.com

Centre runs for the community

WESTON Creek Community Centre has provided a diverse range of services to the community since 1978, says manager Yung Tran.

Adjacent to Cooleman Court Shopping Centre, the centre has four squash courts, a large function hall and kitchen, two meeting rooms and several offices.

“The centre runs exercise and recreation classes, like ‘Mature Fitness’, ‘Zumba Gold’, belly dance and yoga for beginners,” Yung says.

“We also offer printing, photocopying, binding, scanning and the service of a justice of the peace.”

The WCCC houses groups including Stromlo Christian Church, Mountains to Molehills, Solid Rock Defence and Valley Baptist Church.

Other regular users include ACT Masters Squash, ACT Miniatures Enthusiasts, Karilee Calisthenics, Canberra Lacemakers, Yoga Enlightenment, Weston Creek Bonsai and many others.

Yung says the centre also manages various rooms for hire, including the Holt Neighbourhood Hall, which includes two small meeting rooms, a large hall and courtyard, next to an oval with a children’s play area and ample parking.

It also manages the Weston Neighbourhood Hall on Hilder Street, Weston, Flynn Community Hall, a “beautiful space” on Bingle Street, Flynn; and the Chifley Community Meeting Room, a modern space on Maclaurin Crescent, Chifley.

A copy of the WCCC’s current newsletter can be picked up at the centre’s office, Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5pm, or by contacting the centre.

“This year the Weston Creek Community Association is funding a Community Grants Program to provide support for projects that promote community cohesion,” says Yung.

“A total fund of $20,000 in the program is available for applications from $1000 upwards. Applications must be submitted between February 1 and 22.”

Weston Creek Community Centre.

Call 6288 0144, or visit westoncccentre.org.au