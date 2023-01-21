Falling branch kills car driver

A WOMAN is dead after a large branch fell on to her car as she was driving in the Southern Highlands yesterday afternoon (January 22).

Emergency services were called to the Illawarra Highway, between Church Street and Burrawang Road, Burrawang, 20 kilometres south-east of Bowral, at 4.30pm after reports of a crash.

A witness has told police the woman’s station wagon was travelling west when a 20-metre branch hit the windscreen.

The driver, believed to be aged in her 50s, died at the scene. She is yet to be formally identified.