Fears of unrest after Kumanjayi’s death questioned

By Annette Lin in Darwin

A Northern Territory police chief has been questioned over perceptions that an “angry horde” would damage the local police station after an officer shot an indigenous teen.

Kumanjayi Walker, 19, was fatally shot by Const Zachary Rolfe during the botched arrest at Yuendumu, north-west of Alice Springs, on November 9, 2019. Police did not inform family members of his death until the next day.

NT Deputy Police Commissioner Murray Smalpage said the perception was that “an angry horde were going to storm the station and inflict violence on officers, on property,” despite there being no precedent for this.

Under further questioning at an inquest by Gerald Mullins, lawyer for extended members of Mr Walker’s family, Mr Smalpage said that no one had tried to breach the perimeters of the police station that night, and that the only evidence of unrest had been loud voices and a small rock fire.

Const Rolfe had been sent with a specialist police unit to apprehend the Warlpiri teenager after he left an Alice Springs alcohol rehabilitation clinic.

Mr Smalpage told the inquest into Mr Walker’s death that members of the police unit were “unaware” Mr Walker had called the clinic to apologise and ask if he could return.

Mr Smalpage also said police were unaware of Mr Walker’s post traumatic stress disorder symptoms, intellectual disability and partial deafness.

“They weren’t aware of any of (Mr Walker’s) vulnerabilities. (And) they didn’t know that he tried to hand himself in,” he told the inquest at Alice Springs on Wednesday.

Mr Mullins also questioned the police force’s decision to not tell Aboriginal Community Police Officer Derek Williams of the death, despite informing all other police staff who were there that night.

Mr Williams was Mr Walker’s uncle.

Andrew Boe, representing Mr Walker’s family, questioned Mr Smalpage over the presence of systemic racism in the NT Police Force.

He also raised the fact that no indigenous people or women are on the committee steering proposed major reforms.

He said the decision to arrest Mr Walker immediately after his great uncle’s funeral showed “an unawareness of a significant cultural issue affecting policing”.

Police officers who were in Yuendumu the night of Mr Walker’s death have previously acknowledged that the decision not to immediately reveal the death to the 19-year-old’s family caused anger and offence, and ongoing psychological harm.

The inquest will continue over the next two weeks, with other members of the NT Police Force and representatives from Territory Families expected to give evidence.