Firearms seized, linked to Higgins robbery

FOUR firearms, including three bolt action rifles, a taser and an imitation glock pistol, have been seized and a 36-year-old man arrested in Holder.
Police have linked the firearms – seized last night (January 18) – to a burglary in Higgins a fortnight ago, with officers also finding stolen property in the Holder house.
The man, on a good behaviour order at the time of offending, will appear in court today.
