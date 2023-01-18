News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 13°/15° | Thursday, January 19, 2023 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Firearms seized, linked to Higgins robbery

FOUR firearms, including three bolt action rifles, a taser and an imitation glock pistol, have been seized and a 36-year-old man arrested in Holder.

Police have linked the firearms – seized last night (January 18) – to a burglary in Higgins a fortnight ago, with officers also finding stolen property in the Holder house.

The man, on a good behaviour order at the time of offending, will appear in court today.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Bushfire lessons not learnt, says union
News

Bushfire lessons not learnt, says union

As the ACT marks the 20th anniversary of the Canberra Bushfires today, the local firefighters' union says the ACT's Emergency Services has failed to learn the lessons from the tragedy in which four lives were lost and 500 houses razed. 

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews