Canberra Today | Tuesday, January 10, 2023

First road fatality follows head-on collision

The truck involved in the fatal collision on William Hovell Drive this morning.

A MAN in his early 20s is the first ACT road death for the year following a two-vehicle collision on William Hovell Drive this morning (January 10).

Wreckage of the Hyundai involved in this morning’s fatal collision.

At about 7am, police and other emergency services responded to reports of a head-on collision between a concrete pumping truck and a blue Hyundai hatchback.

The driver of the Hyundai was unable to be revived by ambulance paramedics and was declared dead at the scene.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Police say preliminary investigations suggest the westbound Hyundai crossed to the wrong side of the road into the path of the city-bound truck.

William Hovell Drive was closed for several hours.

