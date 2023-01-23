Former mayor and Queanbeyan lawyer dies

LEADING Queanbeyan lawyer and former Palerang mayor Ian Marjason has died.
Mr Marjason, who founded the Marjason & Marjason law firm with his son Henry seven years ago, retired on June 30. He was formerly a partner with
He had commitment to public service, sitting for more than 25 years as a councillor on the Yarrowlumla and Palerang councils from 1987 to 2012. He was twice elected mayor of the now defunct
He stood unsuccessfully for the Liberal Party in the seat of Monaro at the 1999 NSW state election.
