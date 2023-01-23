Former mayor and Queanbeyan lawyer dies

LEADING Queanbeyan lawyer and former Palerang mayor Ian Marjason has died.

Mr Marjason, who founded the Marjason & Marjason law firm with his son Henry seven years ago, retired on June 30. He was formerly a partner with Baker Deane & Nutt Lawyers, where he had worked for more than 23 years until 2015. He practised law for more than 35 years.

He had commitment to public service, sitting for more than 25 years as a councillor on the Yarrowlumla and Palerang councils from 1987 to 2012. He was twice elected mayor of the now defunct Yarrowlumla Shire Council (1993-96 and 1999-2002) and mayor of the now amalgamated Palerang Council (2008-2009).

Mr Marjson was president of the Bungendore Show Society for more than 10 years (1996-2006) and has been president of the Australian Belted Galloway Association since 1996.

He stood unsuccessfully for the Liberal Party in the seat of Monaro at the 1999 NSW state election.