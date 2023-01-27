Four deaths as covid cases drop in Canberra

FOUR deaths are recorded in the latest COVID-19 weekly case numbers from ACT Health.

The latest victims include a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 50s, and a man in his 80s, bringing the ACT’s total death toll to 152.

Overall reported case numbers have dropped to 582, from last week’s 806 cases.

There are 22 active cases in hospitals around Canberra with COVID-19, with one person in intensive care and requiring ventilation.

The ACT has recorded a total of 230,677 cases since March, 2020.