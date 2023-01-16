News location:

Four men sought for assault investigation

The four men of police interest

POLICE want to identify four men believed to have information regarding an early-morning assault in Civic on December 10.

The incident took place at 1am in Bible Lane, near Fiction Nightclub and Bunda Street, leaving the victim with “significant injuries”.

Police today (January 16) released images from CCTV to assist with identifying the four men and urging them to come forward.

Witnesses or anyone with footage should call 1800 333000.

