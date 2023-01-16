Four men sought for assault investigation

POLICE want to identify four men believed to have information regarding an early-morning assault in Civic on December 10.
The incident took place at 1am in Bible Lane, near Fiction Nightclub and Bunda Street, leaving the victim with “significant injuries”.
Police today (January 16) released images from CCTV to assist with identifying the four men and urging them to come forward.
Witnesses or anyone with footage should call 1800 333000.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply