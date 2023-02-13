Getting ‘Personal’ with Mary Coustas

Arts editor HELEN MUSA previews the latest in arts attractions in this week’s “Arts in the City” column.

MARY Coustas, famous as Effie in the sitcom “Acropolis Now”, is bringing her family characters to life in her one-woman show, “This Is Personal”, directed by Blazey Best, at The Playhouse, March 3-4.

CHARIS Bateman, seen in the role of Estella in Budding Entertainment’s production of “Great Expectations”, has a speaking role as Charlotte in Canberra filmmaker Ché Baker’s new feature film “States of Mind!” The movie is set in a meditation retreat at a haunted house. Baker says he is aiming for a Halloween release next year.

FORMER shearers’ sleeping quarters at Lanyon Homestead will be restored and used as spaces for artist studios. And Gorman Arts Centre upgrades will see a performance space, dedicated dance and theatre rehearsal and workshop spaces, new café space and studios.

CHRISTOPHER Samuel Carroll’s latest show, “I Have No Enemies”, is described as “an original post-dramatic play”. Devised by Carroll and an ensemble of Canberran actors Ash Hamilton, Brendan Kelly and Rachel Pengilly, it will play at the Ralph Wilson Theatre, March 1-11.

CANBERRA’S Limestone Consort leads the Braidwood Concert Series’ autumn season with “Women by Women”, works by female composers performed by women musicians. St Andrew’s Anglican Church, 2pm, February 19.

AFTER a quick trip to Melbourne, Luminescence Chamber Singers will be joined by their new bass, Alasdair Stretch, in a summer soiree of wine, food and music in the gardens of Gorman Arts Centre, 3pm-5pm, February 19.