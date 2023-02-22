News location:

Canberra CityNews

GoBoat joins the best business list

2023 Telstra Business Award “Outstanding Growth” winner, GoBoat Australia’s managing director, Nick Tyrell.

THE ACT winners of the 2023 Telstra Best of Business Awards have been announced, with GoBoat Australia taking out the Outstanding Growth category.

The winners are:

  • Accelerating Women: Wildly Strong
  • Building Communities: Region Group
  • Championing Health: National Nursing Agency
  • Embracing Innovation: The Mullion Group
  • Indigenous Excellence: Evolve FM
  • Outstanding Growth: GoBoat Australia
  • Promoting Sustainability: Electromotiv

 

