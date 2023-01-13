Going into bat for the Aboriginal First XI of 1868

The weekend’s full of lively arts events. HELEN MUSA previews some of them here in her “Artsday” column.

“WE Are One – The First XI”, celebrating the journey of the all Going into bat for Aboriginal First XI of 1868, through film and photography, comprises interviews by Sasha Parlett and portraits created by artist Claire Letitia Reynolds and features current Australian indigenous cricketers, direct descendants of the First XI, and Elders from mainland Australia and the Torres Strait. The photos have been created utilising analogue and digital processes, with handcrafted dyes from native Australian species. PhotoAccess, Manuka Arts Centre, until February 11.

THE Young Music Society is selling off a wide range of pre-loved musical instruments to the public from the YMS Offices, 21 Bingle Street Flynn, 10am-4pm, Saturday (January 14) and Saturday. January 21.

“THE Sleeping Beauty” tells the story of a beautiful princess who must sleep for 100 years until awakened by true love’s kiss. This narrated version from the Australian Ballet’s “Storytime” program aims to have children dancing in their seats to Tchaikovsky’s score, and they’re encouraged to dress up. The Playhouse, January 13-15.

CIRCUS Of Illusion, created by illusionist and Australia’s Got Talent finalist Michael Boyd is at Canberra Theatre Centre on Saturday and Sunday (January 14 and 15).

CANBERRA Glassworks is now showing “Net Worth”, glass art by emerging and early career artists trained at ANU School of Art & Design and the University of SA art school, until February 26.

Four Winds Music Festival has extended the early bird tickets for the 2023 Easter music festival until January 17. The three days of music includes music outdoors in the Sound Shell amphitheatre, a night-time concert under the full moon, or late-night jazz in the Windsong Pavilion.