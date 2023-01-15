Government tips in $16 million for ice sports centre

THE ACT government will commit $16 million towards the development of a new $45-50 million ice sports facility – the Canberra Arena – in Tuggeranong by 2025.

“The new facility will feature two international standard ice sheets that will support the needs of figure skating, broomball, speed skating and ice hockey, as well as dedicated curling sheets – the first of its kind in Australia – and capacity for up to 3600 spectators,” said Sport Minister Yvette Berry.

“A range of amenities will be provided for players and officials, including change rooms, player benches, penalty boxes and judging platforms.

“The facility will also include an indoor rock climbing facility that will include all three Olympic disciples of lead, speed and bouldering.

The detailed proposal for a new ice sports facility was put forward by Cruachan Investments Pty Ltd and its development partner, Pelligra Holdings Pty Ltd, following an expression of interest process and the signing of a heads of agreement.

Cruachan director Stephen Campbell said: “We are looking forward to creating Australia’s first ice sports school program to give every young person the opportunity to engage in figure skating, ice hockey, broomball, speed skating and curling.

“Two sheets of ice will allow recreational skating in a fun and contemporary environment without interrupting an expanded sports program.”

ACT Ice Sports Federation president Tony Prescott welcomed further progress towards establishing a new ice sports centre “to realise our dream of a state-of-the-art facility capable of meeting the future needs of all of our ice sports, and creating new opportunities and pathways for local kids. We anticipate the new facility also will become a national centre of excellence for ice sports and a natural home for local, national and international level ice sports events”.