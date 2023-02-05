News location:

Grandma posts sexual assault of toddler on TikTok

A 50-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly sexually abusing her two-year-old granddaughter and posting vision of it on social media platform TikTok.

On January 27, Australian Federal Police received a report of newly produced child-abuse material that had been uploaded to social-media platforms.

The incident was passed to ACT police who, yesterday (February 5), searched a southside house and arrested the 50-year-old woman.

She faces charges of charged with aggravated acts of indecency against a child under 10 years, using a child to produce aggravated child exploitation material and using a carriage service for child-abuse materials.

 

