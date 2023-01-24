Green light to build Bungendore high school

THE development application for the new $71 million permanent Bungendore High School has been approved and construction is expected to begin soon.

The school will feature 24 flexible learning spaces, including three support learning spaces, to accommodate about 450 students. It will also have a library, multi-purpose hall and covered outdoor learning area, sports courts and outdoor spaces, administration facilities and a canteen.

Member for Monaro Nichole Overall said: “That long bus ride to and from high school will be a thing of the past for Bungendore students and I am so happy to see construction begin soon.

“I know parents will be excited by this news, as construction will be underway shortly now the development application has been approved.

Elita Barrett, president of Bungendore High School P&C, said: “We are excited to reach this major milestone and next step in establishing the permanent high school facility for the Bungendore community.”

Students at Bungendore High School will start the 2023 school year in new, purpose-built temporary facilities at the adjacent Bungendore Public School.