Happy New Year, how about a happy new carpet?

Established in 1970, and still a family run business, Endeavour Carpets offers the largest range of top-quality floor coverings in Canberra and Queanbeyan, says co-owner TAYLOR O’BRIEN.

TAYLOR O’Brien says Endeavour Carpets has maintained its original objective of displaying exceptional choices of carpet, timber, laminate and hybrid flooring, vinyl, vinyl planks and rugs.

“The New Year is the perfect time to plan a refresh of your home carpet and flooring,” says Taylor.

“A lot of people might get through the silly season and lots of hosting with their family and friends to realise that their old carpet just isn’t up to scratch any more.”

Taylor describes their Fyshwick-based showroom as Canberra’s “greatest floor show” with thousands of samples on display, and an experienced team of flooring specialists to make the customer’s experience as easy as possible.

“We are excited to offer a number of new carpet styles, including the classic ‘chunky loop’ style carpets which are back in vogue. They are the hardiest of carpets and a great practical choice,” she says.

Taylor says they also offer a great range of coloured carpets in synthetic materials: “We are seeing a lot more of the warmer tones – greens, pinks and yellows. Some people really want colour in their lives and are ready to break away from beige!”

When customers visit Endeavour Carpets, Taylor says they experience a good, old-fashioned service from a long-standing, local family business.

“At Endeavour Carpets, we don’t just endeavour, we do,” she says.

Endeavour Carpets, 33 Isa Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 6132 or visit endeavourcarpets.com.au