Arts editor HELEN MUSA previews who’s what where in her latest “Arts in the City” column.

LOCAL comedy duo Sparrow Folk – Catherine Crowley and Juliet Moody – are hatching a batch of “deliciously naughty” tunes for their new show, “Nice Pair” at the Courtyard Studio, March 2-3. The pair will then appear in “Sparrow-Folk SuBIRDia” at the Novotel Hotel, 7pm, March 20-21, as part of Canberra Comedy Festival.

“THE Threshold” is a script by Canberra music legend Judith Clingan based on her interviews with Canberra women on ageing and the end of life. The performance will be rounded out with 14 short pieces of music for choir, strings, wind, piano, bells and singing bowls, all backed with visual images. At the Australian Centre for Christianity & Culture, Barton, 4pm and 8pm, March 4 and 11am, March 5.

THINGS are going musically wild in the first week of March in Queanbeyan, with Creedence Clearwater Collective on March 2 at The B, “Get Rhythm – The Johnny Cash and June Carter Show” at The Q on March 3, Arj Barker Power Hour at The B on March 3, Mark Vincent performs songs from The Three Tenors at The B on March 4 and “Good Morning Vietnam: Volume 2” at The B on March 4.

“HAUNTING”, at the National Museum, is a photographic and video exhibition by Vic McEwan that animates museum objects with fog, mist, smoke and water. Gallery mezzanine until April 30.

A NEW work from composer and former Musica Viva Australia artistic director Carl Vine will be performed by classical guitarist Karin Schaupp and the Flinders Quartet, at Llewellyn Hall, 7pm, March 9.

ART Song Canberra’s first concert for 2023, “Love and War”, will be given by the Tasman Soloists – tenor Kent McIntosh, Robert Johnson on horn, Sharolyn Kimmorley on piano, with Rob Wilton as speaker. Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 3pm, February 26.