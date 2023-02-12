Health services fail their own targets, say Libs

CANBERRA Health Services is failing to meet two thirds of its own targets across the output classes of health and community care, cancer services and subacute and community services, according to its half yearly report tabled in the Legislative Assembly late last week.

The report updates performance against elective surgery and emergency department wait times for the six months to December 31.

Liberal health spokesperson Leanne Castley said: “CHS set a target to see 80 per cent of semi-urgent elective surgery patients within 90 days. However, according to the mid-year report only 44 per cent of these patients are being seen within clinically recommended timeframes.

“Emergency Department wait times for all presentations have further declined to only 46 per cent being seen within clinically appropriate timeframes.

“What is also concerning is that Canberra Health Services is still failing to treat radiotherapy patients within the clinically recommended timeframes.

“Only 58 per cent of palliative patients are receiving their treatment on time compared to a target of 90 per cent.

“Failing two thirds of your own targets halfway through the year is an indictment on this government and proves their priority is not on the health of Canberrans.”