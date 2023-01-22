Homelessness supports get funding boost

THE ACT government is providing $2.6 million to give better access to crisis accommodation and support services for people with high and complex needs and those escaping domestic and family violence.

The additional funding aims to enable accommodation and client support initiatives to continue through to June 30, 2023. Homelessness and Housing Services Minister Rebecca Vassarotti said the task of providing suitable long-term housing remains difficult.

“The additional funding ensures continuity of these crisis accommodation services for those most in need while the government works towards a new homelessness service delivery system that is flexible, responsive, and culturally appropriate to new and emerging needs. In this, we are working to achieve our shared aspiration that everyone has a decent home and to ensure that homelessness is rare, brief and non-recurring,” she says.