How many theatre awards can we support?

WITH the announcement that the long-awaited “Ovations” awards for theatre will be run at the Hellenic Club on February 10, the question arises as to just how many theatre awards a modestly-sized city can support?

The “Ovations”, according to president Michael Sparks, were established as an incorporated not-for-profit community association in 2020 after a wide-ranging series of community meetings, to acknowledge excellence in local dance, musical theatre and theatre.

But this move itself had followed the announcement that the CAT Awards, after 25 years of operation, were to be wound up on June 30 of the same year after a dramatic drop in Canberra membership, complaints about the cost of entry and controversy over the suitability of judges.

But confusion set in almost immediately, because although the CATS had been wound up as a registered company in 2020, they were immediately resuscitated by founding CAT mother Coralie Wood, who re-registered the name, retained the membership-based structure and her team of roving judges, and determined to maintain focus, not just on local theatre but on schools and amateur companies from around the region.

On December 18, an awards night was held at Theatre 3 under the new official CATS name, the Combined Area Theatre Awards, a nod to the regional basis of the present-day awards, which had been bolstered by generous grants from the NSW government through former Deputy Premier and member for Monaro, John Barilaro.

The Ovations Awards, in contrast, are specifically limited to the Canberra and Queanbeyan region. Like the CATS, they are membership-based, with joining fees ranging from $20 to $85 and judged by members of the performing arts community, with strict conflict-of-interest restrictions set in place.

There are many familiar categories, such as Best Director, Best Lead Female Performance, Best Hair and Make-up Design, to name a few at random.

A special award – the Standing Ovation – will be presented to someone who goes above and beyond in the performing arts, nominated by companies taking part in the awards.

The Ovations Inaugural Awards Evening, Hellenic Club Woden, 6.30pm, Friday, February 10.






