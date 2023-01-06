Arts editor HELEN MUSA kicks off the new year with a burst of arts news in her first “Artsday” column.

SOPRANO Ayşe Göknur Shanal is bringing a box-office success, billed as to “an intoxicating journey of tango music and dancing”, from the Sydney Opera House to Canberra. She will be joined by tango master Pedro Florentino Alvarez and pianist John Martin. Overture Hall, Weston, 7pm on Sunday, December 8.

THE ANU Classics Museum in the AD Hope Building, Ellery Crescent, ANU is offering free tours of the museum’s collection of Ancient Greek and Roman artefacts on Friday, January 13, at 11am and Friday, January 27, at 11am. As well, there will be a children’s event exploring the museum with morning tea on 10am-noon, Friday, January 20 suitable for ages 8-12, accompanied by an adult or two. Registrations to rosjackson4@gmail.com

“SNAKES Alive!”, presented by the ACT Herpetological Association in partnership with the Botanic Gardens, will be held at the gardens from January 9 to 15. All can get up close and enjoy live displays, feeding and handling of snakes, lizards, frogs, turtles and crocodiles while learning more about these animals. Ticketed event.

“THE Wizard of Oz”, staged by Ickle Pickle Productions, is playing at Belconnen Theatre until January 21.

JUSTIN Pearson’s collection of landscapes, “A Cluster of Green”, is now on show in at Gallery Bodalla, until February 5. Opening drinks on the side deck with the artist on Saturday (January 7) at 3pm.