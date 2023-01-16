Intruders use stun gun on assault victim

A GOULBURN man is in Canberra Hospital in a serious but stable condition after being attacked by three people in balaclavas at his unit in Goldsmith Street yesterday (January 16).
The 59-year-old suffered head, arm and internal injuries after he was struck with a metal bar outside his unit at about 8am. The trio then entered the man’s home and struck him several times to his head, arms and torso, before using an electronic stun device on his chest while demanding property.
A 21-year-old woman who was inside the unit at the time screamed and the three assailants fled.
