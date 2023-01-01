Left turn takes driver straight to court

A 30-year-old man faces the ACT Magistrates Court this morning (January 2) charged with reckless driving, negligent driving, driving while suspended, and breach of bail.

Police say the man, from Googong, NSW, was subject to bail conditions that included an 8pm curfew and prevented him from driving.

At about 1.45am on New Year’s Day, police spotted a white Honda Civic sedan parked near the Mawson shops, which took off at a speed estimated to be 120km/h in the 60km/h zone up Heard Street, and then on to Mawson Drive.

Police didn’t engage in a pursuit, but a short time later came across the same vehicle which had crashed into a guard rail while attempting to turn left from Yamba Drive on to Hindmarsh Drive.

The man was arrested at the scene.