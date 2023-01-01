News location:

Left turn takes driver straight to court

A 30-year-old man faces the ACT Magistrates Court this morning (January 2) charged with reckless driving, negligent driving, driving while suspended, and breach of bail.

Police say the man, from Googong, NSW, was subject to bail conditions that included an 8pm curfew and prevented him from driving.

At about 1.45am on New Year’s Day, police spotted a white Honda Civic sedan parked near the Mawson shops, which took off at a speed estimated to be 120km/h in the 60km/h zone up Heard Street, and then on to Mawson Drive.

Police didn’t  engage in a pursuit, but a short time later came across the same vehicle which had crashed into a guard rail while attempting to turn left from Yamba Drive on to Hindmarsh Drive.

The man was arrested at the scene.

One Response to Left turn takes driver straight to court

Scotty says: January 2, 2023 at 1:00 pm

Law breakers have no fear of our impotent court system… Fix that and you stop this anti-social and often deadly behaviour on our roads. Apparently driving is a ‘privilege’ and a car can be a ‘weapon’ when it comes to the mega profitable ‘speed revenue’ industry but its ok if you just break the laws and do whatever you want.. Proportionately, in terms of harm to the community, someone doing 6kph over these arbitrary speed limits is punished much more harshly than someone who shouldn’t even be on the road.. No wonder people have no respect for road laws, people know they are being milked for easy money while the road toll is allowed to flourish to sustain the ‘safety’ angle… Governments trade on a healthy road toll for easy revenue and are NOT interested in lowering it.

