Canberra Today 27°/28° | Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Lehrmann inquiry: what about political interference, asks Lee?

Canberra Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee.

THE allegations of “political interference” and the conduct of the ACT attorney-general specifically have not been included in the terms of reference for the Board of Inquiry into the Bruce Lehrmann trial, says Liberal leader Elizabeth Lee.

“While the Canberra Liberals welcome the announcement and establishment of the Board of Inquiry it is disappointing, but not surprising, that the terms of reference have been drafted in a way that are fairly narrow,” she said.

“What is starkly missing is any reference to the serious allegations of ‘political interference’ and the conduct of the ACT attorney-general.

“We have had a lot of stakeholders and members of the public raise concerns about the conduct of the Attorney-General and his role in this trial. Now that we have seen the published terms of reference it is clear these allegations are not being taken seriously by the Chief Minister and the Attorney-General.

“The Attorney-General must explain to the public why he is above the law and why his conduct is not being covered in the inquiry.

“An allegation of political interference in a judicial proceeding is extremely serious and the fact that this has not been addressed is of concern.”

Ms Lee also raised concerns about the fact that juror misconduct was left off the terms of reference with the attorney-general stating that matter will be looked at separately.

Queensland barrister to chair Lehrmann trial enquiry

 

