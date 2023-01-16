Liberal senator Jim Molan dies at 72

NSW Liberal senator Jim Molan has died at the age of 72, nearly two years after being diagnosed with cancer.

Senator Molan served four decades in the Australian Army, reaching the rank of major general, before entering politics in 2012 and being re-elected to the Senate at the 2022 federal election.

He and wife Anne lived on a rural property in Royalla, just outside the ACT border.

His family released a public statement today (January 17) saying he was many things – “a soldier, a pilot, an author, a volunteer firefighter, and a senator.

“Most of all, he was an adored husband, father, grandfather and brother.

“Our loss is immeasurable, but we are comforted in our memories of a full life courageously lived, devoted to family and in service of the country he loved.”

Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee offered her condolences, sharing that Molan was “always such a great friend to the Canberra Liberals, particularly after the last federal election”.

“As a wonderful family man, our thoughts are with his wife Anne, his children, and grandchildren,” said Lee.

“Australia has lost a great man; a man of service and duty; and he will be dearly missed by so many who knew him.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese offered his condolences on Twitter, saying: “Jim Molan lived his life in service of our country. He was a man of principle and a politician of conviction. My condolences to his loved ones, colleagues and friends.”