Libs warn of housing shortfall as population rises

ACT government population projections estimate 784,000 people will be living in the ACT by 2060, leaving the Canberra Liberals concerned about the future of housing.

Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee said it was estimated Canberra will need an extra 100,000 homes by 2050.

“We are already well behind where we need to be due to the Labor-Greens government’s failure to prioritise housing, including continually strangling the release of land in the ACT,” said Lee.

“The truth is, this Barr-Rattenbury government has no desire to prioritise key government services and has pulled hundreds of millions of dollars out of our health system, public housing, critical road upgrades and cut education funding over the last decade in order to pay for the tram.

“By not proceeding with the $3 billion tram to Woden, the Canberra Liberals are committed to ensuring all Canberra suburbs are prioritised as they should and not left neglected as they have been for so long under Labor and the Greens.”