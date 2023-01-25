Locals honoured in Australia Day awards

RECOGNISED by her pink handmade overalls, her cheerful double-barrelled “G’day! G’day!” Connee-Colleen Cameron is remembered as one of Queanbeyan’s best-known characters and finest artists.
She has been posthumously recognised with an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) in the 2023 Australia Day honours. She died, aged 80, in December 2021.
ACT National Trust stalwarts John and Ruth Dowling, of Wanniassa, have also been awarded medals in the Order of Australia (OAM). Members also of the Canberra Archaeological Society and Canberra and District Historical Society, they have been individually awarded for their service to community history.
Poet Geoff Page was awarded an OAM for his service to literature as a poet.
Here are the recipients for Canberra and the surrounding region:
OFFICER (AO) IN THE GENERAL DIVISION
Ms Glenys BEAUCHAMP PSM, Kingston. For distinguished service to public administration, particularly innovative health reform, industry and science policy, and program delivery.
Distinguished Prof Matthew Malcolm COLLESS, ACT. For distinguished service to scientific research, particularly to astronomy and astrophysics, and to professional societies.
Ms Katrina Roslyn FANNING PSM, Farrer. For distinguished service to the Indigenous community through education and health initiatives, and to sport.
Mr Robin Charles GEHLING, Bruce. For distinguished service to the maritime transport and safety industries, and to naval architecture.
The Hon Prudence Jane GOWARD, Goulburn. For distinguished service to the people and Parliament of NSW, and to women’s affairs.
Mr Gregory James HOOD, Bruce. For distinguished service to the national transportation and aviation industries, and to the not-for-profit sector.
Mr Peter Andrew JENNINGS PSM, ACT. For distinguished service to the development of strategic and international policy, and to public affairs.
MEMBER (AM) IN THE GENERAL DIVISION
|Dr John Francis ANGUS, Giralang. For significant service to the agricultural sector through research roles, and to education.
Ms Lucinda Jane BARRY, Deakin. For significant service to public health policy in executive roles, and to medicine.
Dr Sonya Maree BENNETT, ACT. For significant service to public health in leadership roles.
Mr Warren Lindsay BROWN, Goulburn. For significant service to media as a cartoonist, and to military history.
Dr Trina GREGORY, ACT. For significant service to general practice medicine.
Prof Kiaran KIRK, O’Connor. For significant service to science education and research, and to professional organisations.
Dr Michelle Anne POTTER, Wanniassa. For significant service to the performing arts in a range of roles.
Dr Michael TEDESCHI, Garran. For significant service to medicine, particularly to people with drug and alcohol dependency.
Mr David Charles TEMPLEMAN, Red Hill. For significant service to community health administration and governance.
MEDAL (OAM) OF THE ORDER OF AUSTRALIA
|Ms Margaret BENNETT, Bungendore. For service to medical administration.Mrs Jeanette BROWN, Waramanga. For service to the performing arts.
Ms Laura Carol BUNYAN, Richardson. For service to community history.
Mr Macaulay COTTRELL DFC, Gowrie. For service to veterans and their families.
Mrs Dianne Ruth DOWLING, Wanniassa. For service to community history.
Dr Peter John DOWLING, Wanniassa. For service to community history.
Mrs Gillian Kathleen FRANCIS, ACT. For service to community history.
Dr Charlotte Kendrick GALLOWAY, Kingston. For service to education, and to history.
Mrs Fiona Louise GODFREY, Reid. For service to primary and secondary education.
Mr Philip Andrew GREENWOOD, Greenway. For service to the not-for-profit sector, and to the community.
Ms Kerrie GRIFFIN, Kambah. For service to community health.
Mr Michael James LEE, Amaroo. For service to education.
Mrs Sarah Anne McGORAM, Franklin. For service to community health.
Mrs Deborah MASLING, Kaleen. For service to secondary music education.
Mr Allan Linden MOORE, ACT. For service to international relations.
Mrs Narelle Judith O’ROURKE, Queanbeyan East. For service to the preservation of nursing history.
Mr Geoffrey Donald PAGE, ACT. For service to literature as a poet.
Mr Glenn Osborne John ROFF, Pearce. For service to education.
Mr Garth SETCHELL, Mawson. For service to the community through a range of roles.
Mr Kenneth Raymond STONE, Jerrabomberra. For service to the community through a range of organisations.
Mrs Carmel WEATHERBURN, ACT. For service to netball.
Mrs Patricia WOOD, Charnwood. For service to the community, particularly through the church.
The late Ms Connee-Colleen. Formerly of Queanbeyan. For service to the community of Queanbeyan.
PUBLIC SERVICE MEDAL (PSM)
Pandemic leaders recognised with medals
The ACT’s chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman and her deputy Dr Vanessa Johnston head the list of local recipients of the Public Service Medal, which is almost entirely dedicated to those managing the response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the ACT.
ACT
Dr Kerryn Peta COLEMAN, ACT. For outstanding public service in public health, particularly as ACT Chief Health Officer.
Ms Leesa Maree CROKE, Torrens. For outstanding public service in social policy and in leading the ACT’s Whole of Government COVID-19 response.
Ms Vanessa DAL MOLIN, Greenleigh, NSW. For outstanding public service overseeing COVID-19 policy and intergovernmental relations during the ACT’s COVID-19 response.
Ms Deborah Lynne EFTHYMIADES, Fadden. For outstanding public service to public education, in leading significant education system policy and reform for the ACT.
Ms Jessie HOLBERTON, ACT. For outstanding public service to public health as the Clinical Nurse Consultant for the ACT Government COVID-19 vaccination program.
Dr Anne Louise JENKINS, Kaleen. For outstanding public service to public health through specialised data analytics.
Ms Patricia Ellen JOHNSTON, Ainslie. For outstanding public service as the Public Information Coordinator during the ACT’s lockdown period.
Dr Vanessa JOHNSTON, ACT. For outstanding public service in public health, particularly as ACT Deputy Chief Health Officer.
Mr Toby Michael KEENE, Canberra. For outstanding public service to public health as the Executive Branch Manager, COVID-19 Response Branch in ACT Health.
Dr Ian Mackenzie MARR, Reid. For outstanding public service to public health as the Infectious Disease specialist at Canberra Health Services.
Mr Andrew Peter MURPHY, ACT. For outstanding public service to public health as the Senior Director of Procurement and Supply at Canberra Health Services.
Ms Catherine Ann O’NEILL, Pearce. For outstanding public service to health services as the Chief Operating Officer of Canberra Health Services.
Ms Tamerra Jane ROGERS. For outstanding public service in communications and engagement as the Deputy Public Information Coordinator during the ACT’s lockdown period.
Dr Sally Louise SINGLETON, ACT. For outstanding public service to public health.
Ms Katherine Ruth WAKEFIELD, Woden. For outstanding public service to public health as the Executive Director in the Division of Cancer and Ambulatory Support.
FEDERAL
Ms Chloe Morgan BURNS, ACT. For outstanding public service in the development of statistical modelling and public health measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ms Andrea Marie FAULKNER, ACT. For outstanding public service in leading Australia’s Embassy in Myanmar and commitment to advancing Australia’s interests.
Ms Sonje Anoushka FRANKLIN, Fadden. For outstanding public service supporting the safety and wellbeing of vulnerable Australians overseas.
Ms Fiona Louise GANTER, ACT. For outstanding public service in legislative instrument drafting and for developing the Office of Parliamentary Counsel’s instrument drafting capability.
Mr Andrew Douglas JAGGERS, Hawker. For outstanding public service in supporting the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring the safety and wellbeing of Australians.
Ms Sarah Jane NORRIS, ACT. For outstanding public service in reforming the National Medical Stockpile processes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr Javier RIBALTA,, Theodore. For outstanding public service through leadership and coordination of Services Australia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mrs Jane URQUHART, Conder. For outstanding public service through sustained contribution to industry and science policy and programs to improve the economic wellbeing, global reputation and national interests of Australia.
Ms Andrea Louise WALLACE-GREEN, Gilmore. For outstanding public service through sustained and significant contribution to social security policy and delivering outcomes for Australian individuals and families.
