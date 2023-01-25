Locals honoured in Australia Day awards

MEDAL (OAM) OF THE ORDER OF AUSTRALIA

Mr David Charles TEMPLEMAN , Red Hill. For significant service to community health administration and governance.

Dr Michael TEDESCHI , Garran. For significant service to medicine, particularly to people with drug and alcohol dependency.

Dr Michelle Anne POTTER , Wanniassa. For significant service to the performing arts in a range of roles.

Prof Kiaran KIRK , O’Connor. For significant service to science education and research, and to professional organisations.

Dr Trina GREGORY , ACT. For significant service to general practice medicine.

Mr Warren Lindsay BROWN , Goulburn. For significant service to media as a cartoonist, and to military history.

Dr Sonya Maree BENNETT , ACT. For significant service to public health in leadership roles.

Ms Lucinda Jane BARRY , Deakin. For significant service to public health policy in executive roles, and to medicine.

, Giralang. For significant service to the agricultural sector through research roles, and to education.