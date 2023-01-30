Lots of musical love for Barbra

Here’s arts editor HELEN MUSA’s latest “Arts in the City” column, which highlights all kinds of arts around the… city.

LEADING star of musicals, Ainsley Melham, wll join the cast of “To Barbra, With Love” when it comes to town. The 80th birthday celebration of Barbra Streisand features top performers singing her most memorable songs, accompanied by the Canberra Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Vanessa Scammell. Canberra Theatre, 7.30pm, Friday, February 1 and 2pm, Saturday, February 11.

“AT Dinner” is the first in ACT Hub’s 2023 drama development program. Written by Rebecca Duke, the play is billed as an examination of modern love which begins when Anna and her high-school boyfriend Eden go out to dinner at a restaurant. At first glance, Anna appears to be stuck in a dead-end relationship with Eden. Directed by Holly Johnson, the show features actors Tim Cusack, Thea Jade and Nakiya Xyrakis. February 9-11.

CHANGES at Tuggeranong Arts Centre this year include the appointment of Ann McMahon to head up its visual arts program, replacing Karena Keys, who has moved to the National Portrait Gallery, and the engagement of Toby Cole to run a new community choir.

“CATCH Jazida” is a reprisal of burlesque star Jazida’s “noir burlesque” extravaganza where she plays a thief who drops her clothes as she flees capture through every speakeasy, cabaret club, circus tent and burlesque bar in town. Courtyard Studio, February 10-12.

IN “A Collection of Favourites”, Andrew Rumsey on piano and Thomas Azoury on clarinet, offer a short-and-sweet , one-hour program of their most-loved favourites. Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 3pm Saturday, February 11.