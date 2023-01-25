Man arrested after police chase through suburbs

A 30-year-old man on a good behaviour order has been arrested after being chased by police across ACT suburbs and the NSW border in a stolen ute.

Shortly after being stolen from a business in Hume yesterday morning (January 25), a white Ford utility was involved in a pursuit in NSW which was terminated after the driver rammed a police vehicle.

The ute then crossed into the ACT and by 11am was spotted in Harrison. ACT police say they disengaged and re-engaged the vehicle multiple times due to the risk the driver posed to the public, driving at 130km/h in a 80km/h zone and crossing on to the wrong side of the road multiple times.

Police successfully used stop sticks on Kingsford Smith Drive, but the ute kept going on its front rims. A second stop stick successfully deflated one of the rear tyres.

The vehicle ultimately crashed through a locked gate in an area behind houses in the suburb of Ngunnawal and stopped after hitting a large rock.

After a chase across multiple backyards, police arrested the 30–year-old male driver. The man resisted arrest and provided incorrect personal information to officers.

The man, who was on a good behaviour order at the time of the incident, also produced a positive roadside result to a prescribed drug.

He will face the ACT Magistrates Court tomorrow (January 27)) charged with driving while disqualified, failing to stop a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle without consent, refusing to provide an oral fluid sample, providing a false name and address, furious driving, possessing an offensive weapon with intent and breach of good behaviour orders.