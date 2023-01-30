Man charged for threatening public with knife

A 38-year-old Downer man has been charged with harassing and threatening members of the public with a knife in Braddon yesterday (January 30).

Police allege the man was in possession of a folding knife and two clip-seal bags containing a white crystalline substance.

After his arrest, investigations revealed the man was a person of interest in driving incidents from October.

The incidents include driving while disqualified, and driving dangerously on public roads and in a car park in Kambah after failing to stop for police.