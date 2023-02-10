Man charged with ‘serious’, prolonged Civic assault

COMMUNITY members have provided police with enough information to arrest and charge a 29-year-old Belconnen man following a serious assault in Civic last month.

Early in the morning of January 26, two men were taken to hospital as the result of an alleged “serious”, unprovoked and prolonged by two others in Garema Place. The victims, aged 19 and 22, were both unconscious when emergency responders arrived at the scene.

Following community response, police searched addresses in Belconnen and Marsden Park in NSW, seizing evidence including electronic items.

The 29-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with multiple counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray. Police say they expect to lay similar charges against a second man.