Monday, January 16, 2023

Man charged with sexual assault

A 28-year-old Palmerston man has been arrested and charged for an alleged sexual assault.

Police allege the man sexually assaulted a woman at his home on Friday (January 13).

Officers searched the man’s house before making the arrest yesterday.

The man is facing six charges, including sexual assault in the second degree, two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, an act of indecency without consent, an act endangering health, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

