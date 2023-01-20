Man charged with sexually assaulting sleeping woman

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly indecently assaulted a sleeping woman in her home, resisted arrest, bit a police officer and began urinating in a police vehicle.
About 3.30am today (January 21) police received reports of a woman who claimed she was assaulted while sleeping.
Police say that when officers arrived at the woman’s home the man resisted arrest, striking the officers and biting another while being handcuffed.
On the way to the watch house, the man removed his clothes and began urinating in the police vehicle.
He will face the Magistrates Court charged with indecent assault, two counts of assaulting a frontline community worker and two counts of resisting police.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply