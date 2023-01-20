Man charged with sexually assaulting sleeping woman

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly indecently assaulted a sleeping woman in her home, resisted arrest, bit a police officer and began urinating in a police vehicle.

About 3.30am today (January 21) police received reports of a woman who claimed she was assaulted while sleeping.

Police say that when officers arrived at the woman’s home the man resisted arrest, striking the officers and biting another while being handcuffed.

On the way to the watch house, the man removed his clothes and began urinating in the police vehicle.

He will face the Magistrates Court charged with indecent assault, two counts of assaulting a frontline community worker and two counts of resisting police.