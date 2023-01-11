Man faces ‘serious’ family violence charges

A 43-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences following what police call a “serious family violence” incident last night (January 10).

At about 8pm last night, police were called to a Tuggeranong house following reports that a man had allegedly assaulted his ex-partner, had entered the residence by breaking a window and had threatened to set the home on fire.

Police located the man in a back garden shed, where he had allegedly set fire to a freezer after pouring petrol on it.

Police say that as the man was taken from they shed he poured petrol on an officer while also trying to ignite the fuel with a lighter and violently resisted arrest. He was eventually handcuffed after the deployment of OC spray.

The old man was taken to hospital for assessment and subsequently charged with aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm, aggravated assault, property damage, assault of a frontline community service provider, acts endangering life, use of an inflammable device and resisting a Territory Official.