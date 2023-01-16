Man in chicken coop cops weapons, drug charges

A 31-year-old man has attempted to evade police by hiding in an Ainslie backyard chicken coop, before being charged with possession of drugs and weapons.

At 1pm yesterday (January 15) police confronted a man, who had failed to attend a police station as part of his good behaviour obligation requirements. He fled into a nearby residence where police found him inside a chicken coop.

A subsequent search of the man produced ammunition, a knife and a clear substance police believe to be methamphetamine.

His charges include possessing a knife without reasonable excuse, a drug of dependence and ammunition. He will also be charged with breaching his good behaviour obligations.