News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 24°/27° | Monday, January 16, 2023 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Man in chicken coop cops weapons, drug charges

A 31-year-old man has attempted to evade police by hiding in an Ainslie backyard chicken coop, before being charged with possession of drugs and weapons.

At 1pm yesterday (January 15) police confronted a man, who had failed to attend a police station as part of his good behaviour obligation requirements. He fled into a nearby residence where police found him inside a chicken coop.

A subsequent search of the man produced ammunition, a knife and a clear substance police believe to be methamphetamine.

His charges include possessing a knife without reasonable excuse, a drug of dependence and ammunition. He will also be charged with breaching his good behaviour obligations.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Scotty gets the big itch to return to radio
News

Scotty gets the big itch to return to radio

Scott Masters still remembers October 8, 2015 vividly. Just as he was nearing the pinnacle of his radio career, on FM 104, he was confronted by his boss and told he was no longer required. But times have changed, reports ROD HENSHAW.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews