News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 13°/15° | Thursday, January 19, 2023 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Man accused of scamming $70,000 from widow

A 28-year-old Harrison man has been arrested for threatening a 65-year-old woman into handing over $70,000.

The woman began making regular cash payments to the man in November, after she was contacted from an unknown phone number alleging she had an outstanding debt to the National Capital Authority.

Police allege the scammer demanded the woman sell her house, go through her deceased husband’s accounts and let “their representative” search her premises.

The man was arrested during a scheduled collection of money.

He faces charges of making a demand accompanied by a threat, blackmail and conducting transactions to avoid threshold reporting requirements.

Police believe this incident could be part of a larger international crime syndicate, and are urging people who receive similar calls to contact them.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Bushfire lessons not learnt, says union
News

Bushfire lessons not learnt, says union

As the ACT marks the 20th anniversary of the Canberra Bushfires today, the local firefighters' union says the ACT's Emergency Services has failed to learn the lessons from the tragedy in which four lives were lost and 500 houses razed. 

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews