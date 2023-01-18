Man accused of scamming $70,000 from widow

A 28-year-old Harrison man has been arrested for threatening a 65-year-old woman into handing over $70,000.

The woman began making regular cash payments to the man in November, after she was contacted from an unknown phone number alleging she had an outstanding debt to the National Capital Authority.

Police allege the scammer demanded the woman sell her house, go through her deceased husband’s accounts and let “their representative” search her premises.

The man was arrested during a scheduled collection of money.

He faces charges of making a demand accompanied by a threat, blackmail and conducting transactions to avoid threshold reporting requirements.

Police believe this incident could be part of a larger international crime syndicate, and are urging people who receive similar calls to contact them.