Media denied right to name high-profile rape accused

By Rex Martinich in Toowoomba

A QUEENSLAND magistrate has denied or adjourned applications by major media companies to reveal the identity of a high-profile man accused of rape.

The man, facing two charges of raping a woman in October 2021, had his case mentioned for the second time in Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Solicitors for News Corp, Seven and Nine networks, and the ABC applied to magistrate Kay Philipson to use her discretionary powers to grant an exemption to Queensland’s Sexual Offences Act that prohibits naming people accused of rape unless and until they are committed to stand trial.

Ms Philipson said it was written in the “strict construction” of the law that she could not use those powers unless the matter proceeded to a committal hearing.

“I’m doing no more on this mention than determining where proceedings are at and what the next step is. I’m not holding a committal today, I’m not taking witnesses today,” she said.

The high-profile man was excused from appearing in person and his barrister Andrew Hoare said there had been issues with some elements of the prosecution’s electronic brief of evidence not functioning.

Mr Hoare said prosecutors had sought a forensic download of evidence and a further statement from an expert and his client's legal team would need six weeks to examine the prosecution's brief of evidence. "We will be requesting six weeks to review the entirety of the brief and to be in a position to inform the court as to how this matter will progress and the next mention," Mr Hoare said. Ms Friedewald did not oppose the length of the adjournment and said it was appropriate as prosecutors needed a month to prepare their report. Ms Philipson granted an application for the matter to be adjourned until April 5 at Toowoomba Magistrates Court, extended the accused man's bail and excused him from appearing in person at the next hearing. The media organisations' lawyer, Zander Croft, said outside court that his clients would continue to pursue their application to name the accused man. Mr Croft said the one application that was dismissed would not affect other applications to name the accused and to grant access to court documents. "The next stage would be that the application will be heard at a committal hearing… if it proceeds to a committal," Mr Croft said.